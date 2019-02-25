|
|
Patricia "Pat" Mary ( nee Ruane) Mitchell of West Chester, age 85, died peacefully in her sleep at home early on February 22, 2019. Pat was born on January 18, 1934 in Philadelphia. Her parents John and Margaret "Peg"(Clare) Tobin preceded her in death. She received her RN at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital in Darby. Momworked the night shift at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester for many years when we were very young andthen as the school nurse at the Vanguard School in Malvern. It was when Dad went to visit an army buddy in the hospital that he and Mom met. They married on February 9, 1957. She loved reading murder mysteries when she was young. An only child, Mom and Dad gave birth to five of their own. Mom is survived by her loving husband John, their children and spouses/partners: Patti, Johnny, Dave and his wife Carol, Donna Markley and her partner Joe Messner, Patrick and his wife Marilyn, and three grandchildren:Dave and his wife Bre, Dustin and Hunter. We are so grateful to Kim Cavalier and the PA Agency of Nurses, Aicha Doumbia and Angel Companions, Drs. Catania and Limpert and Gateway Medical Associates, and Christine Thompson and Arbour Square of West Chester. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 East Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382. The viewing will be from 8:30 to 9:45 AM followed by Mass at 10:00 AM and the burial at St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation in Mom's memory to Melmark, 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn, PA 19312 (www.Melmark.org), , or the . Mom's favorite prayer was the Prayer of St. Francis which begins with, "Lord, make me a channel of your peace."
Www.Loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 24, 2019