Patricia Mullen passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 67, surrounded by friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents: Herman “Dutch” Mullen and Frances Richards Mullen; brothers: David Coover and Michael Mullen, and sisters: Nancy DeHaven and Kathy Bogle. She is survived by her sister, Bev Baker; brother, Timothy Mullen; loving daughter, Aryn Mullen Chiles (Casey); grandson, Aydan Chiles; and partner of 36 years, Woody Mattson Jr. and many other relatives. To those in need, Pat was a guiding light. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1969, starting at Bell Telephone Company shortly thereafter. She retired from Verizon in 2003, after 34 years and started working with the Salvation Army, full-time. She volunteered there for over 50 years, helping the homeless, serving holiday meals at the shelter, organizing the gifts for underprivileged children as part of their Christmas drive, and so much more. Her other volunteer efforts included the March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon, the Turner Fishing Tournament, the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America, the Main Line Council, and the L.H. Kinnard Sports Jamboree. She lived her life in service of others, no matter their race, religion, status, sexuality, or any other factor. She treated everyone the same. She put herself last and would do anything she could for anyone. Outside of volunteering, Pat loved reading, Sunday breakfast with family, spending time with her grandson, and driving in her Volkswagen Beetle with the top down on nice days. She was the type of person one aspires to be. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 89 Line Rd., Malvern, PA 19355 where the family will receive guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: TP#7 – Sports Jamboree, c/o Arlene Heintzelman, 6312 Salem Park Circle, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 1, 2019