On Thursday, February 28, 2019 Patricia K. Rowland passed away at home at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Theodore, son David and wife Heather, daughter Elizabeth and husband Dave, grandchildren Rachel Dwyer, Alexandra and Robert Rowland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Historic Church at Saint Peter’s Church in the Great Valley located at 2675 St. Peter’s Road Malvern, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society on line or sent to 12 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19804. www.FamilyFuneralCare.net Neeld Family Funeral Care
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 8, 2019