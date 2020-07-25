Patricia Cain Schramm, June 20, 2020 at Crosslands Community, Kennett Square, PA. Patricia Joan Cain was born on March 25, 1937 in Kansas City Kansas and grew up in Ohio, Texas and Louisiana. A graduate of Lake Charles, LA High School, in 1955 and Bryn Mawr College, in 1959, she earned Master’s and PhD Degrees in Political Science at the University of Chicago and Bryn Mawr. Pat loved life and will be remembered by family, friends and acquaintances as a warm, humorous, ambitious achiever who avoided ostentation and who was passionate about music, sports-especially tennis and travel. Pat did not accept gender limitations, believing she could participate and excel in all endeavors. She acted on this belief throughout her varied career as a newspaper reporter at the Lake Charles Evening Press, Chicago Sun Times and the Philadelphia Bulletin, Research Director at the Greater Wilmington Development Council, Director of Planning for the City of Wilmington , DE, Secretary of Health and Humans Services for the State of Delaware, President of Schramm & Associates, a consulting company that assisted State Health and Welfare Departments develop integrated information systems and President of PEECO, Inc., a company selling and servicing industrial machinery. Ardent about conservation and wetland and forest restoration, Pat served on the Board of the Delaware Chapter of The Nature Conservancy from 1991 to 2019, nine of those years as Chair. Pat enjoyed bird watching, gardening, hiking and sailing with her husband of sixty years at their homes in Wilmington, DE, West Chester, PA and on their boat on the Chesapeake Bay. Pat is survived by her husband, Richard of Kennett Square; her Sister, Carol McMurtrie, of Radnor, PA and her Brother, William Cain, of Houston, TX. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com