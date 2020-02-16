|
Patricia Ann Davis Smith, 77, of West Chester, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living, Exton, PA. Born in West Chester, she was the oldest daughter of the late Earl and Bertha Davis. She had the most wonderful, loving, happy marriage to her “hunk,” Ronald K. Smith, who predeceased her by six years and to whom she was married for 52 years. For a career, she was an on-again, off-again secretary, before spending the last of her working years in inventory control at QVC. Her greatest “work,” however, was being a stay-at-home mom to her five kids, when finances allowed. Pat is survived by one daughter: Holly D. Horne, wife of Christopher, of Mont Clare, PA; four sons: Gary R. Smith of Downingtown, PA; Ronald A. Smith, husband of Joy, of Lincoln University, PA; Timothy W. Smith of Coatesville, PA; and Dana J. Smith, husband of Kristen, of West Chester, PA; three brothers: Earl Davis of West Chester, PA; Ron Davis of Plano, TX; and Tom Davis of Dorset, OH; and one sister: Terry Davis of Mortonville, PA; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. While Alzheimer’s disease, which eventually took her life, robs people of so much, we were blessed that she still retained knowledge of her family until her last breath, and she still knew how to say, “I love you,” whether verbally, with a hug or kiss, or simply with a squeeze of the hand. Alzheimer’s can take so much from you, but it cannot take away the ability to love and to be loved. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 17, 2020