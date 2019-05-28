Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Weir

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Weir Obituary
Patricia (Patty) Sheneman Weir, 64, of Kemblesville, died peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Weir, Jr. of Kemblesville, PA. Born in Drexel Hill, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Harry Sheneman. Patty retired from PNC Bank after 44 years of service. She is survived by her step-daughter, Kimberly (Weir) Bright and her husband, Ronald Bright; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Evelyn Weir; two sisters, Karen Briggs and Dottieann Tjersland; one brother, George Sheneman; brother-in-law, Ronald Weir and his wife, Lois Weir; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Shenenman, Jr. and father-in-law, Charles W. Weir, Sr. Patty leaves behind many friends and co-workers. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now