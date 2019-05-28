|
|
Patricia (Patty) Sheneman Weir, 64, of Kemblesville, died peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Weir, Jr. of Kemblesville, PA. Born in Drexel Hill, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Harry Sheneman. Patty retired from PNC Bank after 44 years of service. She is survived by her step-daughter, Kimberly (Weir) Bright and her husband, Ronald Bright; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Evelyn Weir; two sisters, Karen Briggs and Dottieann Tjersland; one brother, George Sheneman; brother-in-law, Ronald Weir and his wife, Lois Weir; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Shenenman, Jr. and father-in-law, Charles W. Weir, Sr. Patty leaves behind many friends and co-workers. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 29, 2019