Patrick J. Brennan knew he had found true love the moment he met Mary and danced to “Strangers in the Night.” Three days later, he asked the widower, who had two boys, to marry him. And so began the nearly 50-year journey together, starting in Chester County (PA) and retiring in Tucson a decade ago. They adored their family and friends, golfing (especially at Whitford Country Club), the Philadelphia Phillies, traveling (Ireland was their favorite destination), and visits to Cape May (in their early years together). His beloved wife passed in June 2020 and he followed on July 27, 2020. Pat, an Army veteran, had many talents including golf, pickleball, softball, crossword puzzles, guitar playing and singing, and making everyone smile from his sharp wit. He loved Western movies, especially those featuring John Wayne, as well as sporty convertibles. In his career, Pat was a CPA, having worked for Arthur Young Accounting Firm, Key Chemical, and Environmental Resources Management (ERM). Years ago, he also regularly taught a finance course at the University of Pennsylvania. Pat is survived by son Rick and wife Barb, and their children Brooke and Mitchell and his wife Stacey; daughter-in-law Paula and her daughter Madison; sister-in-law Kathy and her daughters Carolyn (and family) and Karen; niece and nephews Karen, Bob, and Craig (and their families); and his cousins (from Chester, PA). In addition to his wife, Pat was preceded in death by his son Doug. His family finds comfort in the Irish blessing. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church (West Chester, PA).



