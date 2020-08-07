Paul C. McFalls, 85 yrs., of Norfolk, Va., formerly of Honey Brook, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Norfolk, Va. He was born on Saturday, May 25, 1935 in Altoona, Pa. Paul was the son of the late Frank and Ora (Teeters) McFalls. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Mock) McFalls, who died in May of 2012. Paul was a machinist at various facilities in Chester County. He was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church, the West Caln Sportsman Club, Thorndale Fire Company, and a local VFW Post. Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sons, Paul “Frank” McFalls of Honey Brook and Jeffrey and his wife Jackie McFalls of Vinton, Va. and a daughter, Debbie A. and her husband Bill Cheak of Norfolk, Va. There are 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 PM from the Gateway Baptist Church, 143 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, Pa., with Rev. Dr. Walter E. Shuler and Pastor Walter “Poke” Shuler officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Paul to the Gateway Baptist Church, PO Box 339, Honey Brook, Pa. 19344-0339. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information or online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com