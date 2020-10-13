Paul C. Winters, 96, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Louise Riggin Winters who died in 2007. Born in Boston, MA he was the son of the late Paul G. and Mary Margaret Cary Winters. Paul retired as the Sales Manager at G. O. Carlson Steel Company in Coatesville, after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. Paul had been a Boy Scout leader for many years and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by them. Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II and had served with the 29th Infantry Division where he received 2 Purple Hearts. He was a medic as part of the group that stormed the Beach of Omaha on D-Day. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and was a past president of the 29th Infantry Association. Surviving is a daughter, Deborah W. wife of Jack Hook of Spotsylvania, VA; two grandchildren, Drew C. Hook husband of Theresa Hook, and Kavin Hook Miller wife of Mark Miller; four great grandchildren, Jack and Sydney Hook and Rory and Abigail Miller. He was preceded in death by a daughter Betsy Landon, a brother, James Winters, and a sister, Evelyn Strickland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Steven Fauser as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell in the Sunny Ridge Memorial Park, Crisfield, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Winters’ memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www. GroffEckenroth.com
. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.