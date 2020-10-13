1/1
Paul C. Winters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul C. Winters, 96, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Louise Riggin Winters who died in 2007. Born in Boston, MA he was the son of the late Paul G. and Mary Margaret Cary Winters. Paul retired as the Sales Manager at G. O. Carlson Steel Company in Coatesville, after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. Paul had been a Boy Scout leader for many years and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by them. Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II and had served with the 29th Infantry Division where he received 2 Purple Hearts. He was a medic as part of the group that stormed the Beach of Omaha on D-Day. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and was a past president of the 29th Infantry Association. Surviving is a daughter, Deborah W. wife of Jack Hook of Spotsylvania, VA; two grandchildren, Drew C. Hook husband of Theresa Hook, and Kavin Hook Miller wife of Mark Miller; four great grandchildren, Jack and Sydney Hook and Rory and Abigail Miller. He was preceded in death by a daughter Betsy Landon, a brother, James Winters, and a sister, Evelyn Strickland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Steven Fauser as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell in the Sunny Ridge Memorial Park, Crisfield, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Winters’ memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www. GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groff High Funeral Home
145 West Main St.
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved