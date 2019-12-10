|
|
Paul J. DeMicco, 87, of Avalon, NJ, formerly Chester Springs and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Atlantic Care Hospital in Atlantic City. He was the beloved husband of the late Bettina “Tina” DeAngelo DeMicco and is survived by his daughters, Pamela DeMicco of Magnolia, Delaware and Lisa Kelly (Tom) of Glenmoore; and four grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son, Paul J. DeMicco, Jr. A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:45 am on Fri., Dec. 13th at St. Elizabeth Church, Chester Springs, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019