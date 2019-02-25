|
|
Paul B. Martin, 70, left this life February 23, 2019 to be with his parents, Earl and Dorothy Martin. Paul was the beloved husband of Constance (Kelley) Martin; loving father of Kelley Chandler (Brian Kenney) and David Martin (Layne); devoted grandfather of Ethan and Blake Chandler and Elizabeth, Jack and Jameson Martin; dear brother of Judy Harding (Thomas), Steve (Pat), Dorothy Goldman (Harry), Sue Barr (John), Bobby (Joyce), Mike (Nancy), Chris (Sue), and Janice Atadan (David), etc., etc.; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nephew, Bobby Goldman. He started his life-long employment at Drummond Scientific Company in the mid-60’s, leaving for service in the US Air Force for 4 years, then returning to Drummond for another 47 years until his retirement in December 2018. He was very thankful for the kindness they showed him his last year. He was a tinker, always willing to fix anything. He never threw anything away, often taking other people’s discarded items. Paul had his Ham radio license for over 50 years and enjoyed talking to people all over the world as WA3YZL. He had a life-long love of vanilla ice cream and good jokes, though he could never tell one. He looked forward to hanging out at Happy Hour with a beer and close friends. Taking fashion cues from no one, Paul’s never-changing, signature look was a white t-shirt and jeans. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Paul’s Life 4:00-6:30 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. The family requests that everyone wear a white t-shirt in remembrance of Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019