Paul H. Mehne, 95, of Mendenhall, PA, died on January 21, 2020, at Linden Hall, Kennett Square, PA. He was the husband of Doris R. Mehne, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage until her death in 2014. Born in Ossining, NY, raised in Valhalla, NY, he was the son of Carl A.P. and Janet M. Mehne. He graduated from White Plains High School and Clarkson College of Technology, Potsdam, NY, with a chemical engineering degree. He worked for the DuPont Company for over 37 years, beginning at the Jackson Laboratory, Deepwater, NJ. In 1949 he transferred to the Experimental Station, Wilmington, DE, where he supervised the Pressure Research Laboratory of the Central Research and Development Department, retiring in 1985. He served his country in the European Theater during World War II, in the Chemical Corps, U.S. 3rd Army. He was a member, trustee, elder, and treasurer of the Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, PA, and a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi, the Research Society of America, American Society for Metals, and a volunteer with Meals-on-Wheels, with Cub Pack and Troop 24, Boy Scouts of America, and on various Kennett Township projects, including the Historic Commission. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Doris Longfritz Mehne, his son, Paul R. Mehne, and his sister and four brothers, Virginia Clark, Albert R., Carl P., David W., and Douglas Q. Mehne. He is survived, by his son Rob (Katie) of Sycamore, IL, daughter-in-law Carol Mehne of Havertown, PA, three grandchildren and their spouses: Meredith Mehne (Brian Yowell) of Missoula, MT, Amy Sanitate (Vito) of Havertown, PA, and Jeff Mehne (Kate) of Kalamazoo, MI, five great-grandchildren, Noelle Sanitate, Max Mehne, Sawyer Yowell, Zoey Mehne, Lucy Mehne and step-great-grandchildren Landen and Tucker Yowell, as well as sister-in-law Carol P. Mehne, Sherman, CT and many nieces and nephews. Paul will be fondly remembered for his love for his family and country. He had a special interest in gardening, history, wildlife, and birds, especially raptors. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st, at the Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, 211 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, PA, where family and friends may call at 10:00 to 11:00 AM, prior to the service. Interment will be at the Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be sent to The Memorial Fund, The Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, 211 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020