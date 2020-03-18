Daily Local News Obituaries
Paula Duffy
Paula Duffy, age 62 passed away at her family home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Anthony Duffy and Shirley Martha Innes Duffy. Paula was born on June 28, 1957 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She is preceded in death by her four siblings Joseph, Michael, Daniel, and Cynthia Duffy Bower (Tim). She is survived by her siblings Charles Duffy (Janice), Francis Duffy, Kathleen Hipp (Michael), Joan Duffy, Shirley Schofield, (James), Mark Duffy (Mary Kate), Constance Hoffnagle (Eric), Sean Duffy (Debi). Paula is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephew. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mainline Health Homecare & Hospice Foundation at 240 S. Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 or online at https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice-foundation www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2020
