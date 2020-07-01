1/
Pearl Evelyn Cole Kulinich
Pearl Evelyn Cole Kulinich, age 92, went home to be with her Lord and husband Anthony Kulinich 6/27/2020 at the home of her daughter Joyce Kulinich Teti, Columbus, Ohio. Pearl was born 8/3/1927 in Johnson County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late George Washington Cole and Hattie Snyder Cole. After leaving Tennessee she lived most of her life in Coatesville, Pennsylvania where she met her loving and wonderful husband Anthony Kulinich. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Olive Street Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Kulinich worked for 10 years at the Coatesville Veteran’s Hospital where she received Employee of the Year. In addition to being a wonderful, devoted mother and wife, in her later years she was an inspiration to her caregivers and daughter. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Kulinich of 73 ½ years who went to the Lord on Nov. 22, 2016, two sisters, Laura Carmen Hopson and Mary Elizabeth Reed , two half sisters, Lena Rominger, Hazel Ritchie, and four half brothers, Ira Cole, Seth Cole, Sam Cole, and Paul Cole. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Kulinich Teti, Columbus, Ohio and one son, Anthony Kulinich and wife Paulette, Honey Brook, Pa. and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Hospice of Central Ohio and the caregivers from Firstlight Home Care who gave Mom loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Olive Street Presbyterian Church Coatesville, Pa., who continued to hold Pearl and Tony in their hearts and prayers after they moved to Ohio to live with their daughter. A grave site service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 786 Oak St, Coatesville, Pa. 19320 on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00AM. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
