Peggie D. Suitch
Peggie D. Suitch, 87, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles D. Suitch, Sr., with whom she shared 63 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Mount Joy, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. Randler and Ethel Randler-Weaver. Peggie was a 1950 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. She worked for the PUC in Harrisburg and for private businesses as a bookkeeper. Peggie had a great interest in history and she also enjoyed going to sporting events/games and the beach, and traveling with her husband and family. Peggie is survived by her sons, Charles D. Suitch, Jr., Arthur J. Suitch, and Stephen T. Suitch; sisters, Patricia Rosendale, and Jill Gebhart. Due to the health pandemic, services will be private with the family. Interment will be in Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road, Downingtown, Pa 19335.

