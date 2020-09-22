Perry Lane “Suds” Ruggeri, 64 of West Chester, PA, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County in West Chester. Born April 3, 1956 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late John F. Ruggeri and the late Catherine Wooldridge Ruggeri. Perry graduated from Henderson High School in West Chester, PA. He worked as a mechanic for General Sales in West Chester for 20 years. Perry liked fishing in his early years. He enjoyed listening to music, loved Rock and Roll and went to many live concerts. Perry enjoyed going to the beach, watching sports and he loved riding his Harley Davidson. He is survived by his brother, Jon (Kim), sisters Jacque (Butch), Tonda (Bill) and Robin (Andy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Cemetery, Pottstown Pike, West Chester PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com