Peter Cornelius Anderson, III, 82, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence at The Hickman. He was the beloved husband of Donna Ann Caldwell Anderson, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Chicago, Peter was the son of the late Peter C., Jr and Lucille A. Stenberg Anderson. He graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a degree in Mathematics. Before his retirement, Peter served as a Vice President for the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States for 34 years. As a passionate reader, especially of the New York Times, he was an advocate and board member of the Friends of the Chester County Library. Peter was also on the Pension Committee and Zoning Hearing Board for West Goshen Township. In addition to his wife, Donna, Mr. Anderson is survived by his children, Kirsten L. Leonard (Kenneth), Sara A. Arnold (John), and Rachel L. Fox (Jeremy); sister, Natalie R. Stuckens; and two grandchildren, Cole W. Leonard and Sophie C. Arnold. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 15th from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where a memorial service will be held at 3 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.alz.org/donate, or to the Friends of the Chester County Library, 450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, PA 19341. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 11, 2019