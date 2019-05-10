Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Anderson III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Anderson III Obituary
Peter Cornelius Anderson, III, 82, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence at The Hickman. He was the beloved husband of Donna Ann Caldwell Anderson, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Chicago, Peter was the son of the late Peter C., Jr and Lucille A. Stenberg Anderson. He graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a degree in Mathematics. Before his retirement, Peter served as a Vice President for the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States for 34 years. As a passionate reader, especially of the New York Times, he was an advocate and board member of the Friends of the Chester County Library. Peter was also on the Pension Committee and Zoning Hearing Board for West Goshen Township. In addition to his wife, Donna, Mr. Anderson is survived by his children, Kirsten L. Leonard (Kenneth), Sara A. Arnold (John), and Rachel L. Fox (Jeremy); sister, Natalie R. Stuckens; and two grandchildren, Cole W. Leonard and Sophie C. Arnold. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 15th from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where a memorial service will be held at 3 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.alz.org/donate, or to the Friends of the Chester County Library, 450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, PA 19341. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now