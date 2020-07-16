1/1
Peter Kurt Schwarz Sr.
Peter Kurt Schwarz, Sr., age 51 of Kennett Square, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. He was the amazing, loving husband of Christine (Buckland) Schwarz. They shared 23 years of marriage and three awesome children: Peter Jr., Emma and Margo. He was the son of Kurt W. Schwarz and the late Lore (Ruof) Schwarz. Pete is survived by his brother Steven and wife Lynne, and his in-laws Betty and George Buckland. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his nephews, niece and many loving friends and family members. Pete will also be missed by the newest member of the Schwarz family, his dog, Oakley. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on the St. Cornelius Church website on Saturday, July 18 @ 11am (https://livestream.com/saintcornelius/events/9217460). The in-person service is restricted due to COVID-19 protocol, so please join us virtually. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA with entombment to be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Schwarz Children Education Fund (ugift529.com; Code: L0K-K38) would be most appreciated. To offer condolences to the family please visit https://www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com/

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
