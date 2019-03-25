|
|
Peter Scoville Wells, 80, of Chadds Ford, succumbed to Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Barclay Friends, West Chester, after a long and courageous battle. Born in New York City to Jonathan Godfrey Wells Jr. and Eleanore Shannon Scoville, he attended Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware; he was graduated from The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut in 1956. He then attended the University of Virginia and Columbia University. After completing his studies and traveling Europe, Peter enlisted in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Military Intelligence Corps. Following military service he joined Wall Street firm Laird & Co. before going on to Paine Webber Jackson and Curtis as Vice President-Human Resources. He later joined the New York Stock Exchange as Vice President-Executive Recruiting, retiring in 2000 as Managing Partner-Executive Recruiting at Brookman Associates in New York City. After retirement Peter fulfilled a lifelong ambition to be an actor. Signing with a New York City agent, he appeared as an extra in The Orphan King, Law & Order SVU, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Sex and the City. He was also a featured performer in the Bollywood movie “Tomorrow May Never Come (Kal-Ho Naa-Ho)” filmed in NYC. He described his technique as “method walking” and was celebrated for his polished, urbane, charming presence. Always a dapper dresser Peter’s customary attire included a sport coat, a silk ‘pocket square’ spilling out from the breast pocket, and a pair of colorful socks. In 1973 he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Trent. They traveled frequently throughout Europe and divided the remainder of their time between their New York City apartment and their 18th century Chadds Ford farmhouse. Peter’s noteworthy ancestors include colonial leader Theophilus Eaton, co-founder in 1638 and first Governor of the New Haven Colony, and Peter C. Shannon, named first Supreme Court Chief Justice of the Dakota Territory by President Grant in 1873. Peter enjoyed woodworking and designed and built many pieces of country-style furniture. He was also a generous supporter of the arts, and for several years Peter served on the Board of Directors of First State Ballet Theatre, retiring in 2017 due to ill health. A member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1970, he was strengthened and inspired by the experience, and had great affection for his fellow alcoholics. For many years he served on the Board of the Employment Project for Recovering Alcoholics (EPRA) in New York City. Peter belonged to and supported many organizations including Squadron A, Sons of the Revolution, Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States, Veteran Corps of Artillery, Armor & Arms Society of New York, Order of Lafayette, Quaker City Farmers, National Rifle Association, The Society of Colonial Wars in Delaware, Chadds Ford Historical Society, Brandywine River Museum of Art, Winterthur Museum, American Folk Art Museum, and The Delaware Museum of Natural History. He also served many years on the Board of Management of the 7th Regiment Armory (NYC). Ever a student, he attended classes at the Alliance Francaise in New York City to perfect his pronunciation and expand his French vocabulary. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Patricia Trent Wells, son Peter Scoville Wells Jr., brother Jonathan Godfrey Wells III and his wife Wayne Wells. The family is especially grateful for the loving care, kindness and comfort Peter received from the devoted staff of Barclay Friends and Willow Tree Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 E. Buck Road, Greenville, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in Peter’s memory, to Barclay Friends, 700 N. Franklin Street, West Chester PA 19380 or Willow Tree Hospice 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Final arrangements were handled by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019