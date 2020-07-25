1/2
Philip Anders
Beloved Husband, Father, Banker, Teammate and Volunteer, Philip M. Anders, 76, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Malvern, PA, passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Predeceased by parents James M. and Jeannette R. (Rudolph) Anders, he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Dietrich) Anders, daughters Debra (Garrick) Weaver and Susan (Peter) Brizick, and grandchildren, Lauren (19), Andrew (13), Alexis (11), and Ryan (11). A graduate of Lower Merion High School (’61) and Lycoming College (’65), he was past president and Captain of the Color Guard of the Philadelphia Continental Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He sang with the 49ers Chorus, Wayne Oratorio Society, Calvary Lutheran Church, and New Horizon’s Senior Chorus and was an avid softball player. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrg. By: The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
