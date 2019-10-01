|
Philip Eugene Bannan, 86, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Philip, “Phil”, was born in Ionia, MI on August 16, 1933. He was the son of the late William H. and Enola (nee Abfalter) Bannan. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 1961 and his master’s degree from Wayne State University in 1965. He served honorably in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1952 to 1987 and the PA Army Guard from 1987 to 1991. He was an active member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Marine Corps League, Society for Marketing Professional Services and the Michigan State University Alumni Association of Greater Philadelphia. Phil touched many lives in some way throughout his memorable life. Those who knew him appreciated his sharp intelligence and witty sense of humor. He had a keen interest in events and lives of all the people that knew him. Phil loved to travel and enjoyed learning many different languages during his lifetime. He was an avid sports fanatic and his true love was for his alma mater, the MSU Spartans. Phil was the beloved husband of the late Joan K. Bannan (nee Jacob); loving father of Kathryn E. Bannan and Sarah E. Pesnell (Jeff); adoring grandfather of Ashley Brown (Zack) and Erin Pesnell; dear brother of Terry W. Bannan and Connie Barnes; and honorary grandfather of Lisa K. Christensen. He was predeceased by his son, Michael P. Bannan and his brother, Daniel W. Bannan. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to his visitation 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, October 4, 2019 at Ss. Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 PM. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Flowers are welcomed; and/or donations to the Providence Animal Center at 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or https://providenceac.org/support-us/donate/memorial/ Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA. 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 2, 2019