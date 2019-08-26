|
|
Phyllis Ann Britton, 74, of Parkesburg, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Bellingham Retirement Community in West Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late William J. Britton who died in 2017. Born in Mountain City, TN she was the daughter of the late Muncy and Vadie Maxwell Dickens. Phyllis was an area resident most of her life and a 1962 graduate of the Octorara High School. She received a Medical Assistant Certificate from Antonelli Medical Institute of Pottstown. She will be remembered for being an advocate for her brother Muncy after his return from the Vietnam War. She enjoyed trips to the Delaware Park Casino but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two children: John C. Britton and wife May of New Holland and Shannon M. Britton - McElyea and husband Joseph of Kinzers, numerous grandchildren, four great grandchildren and seven brothers; Jerry, Jimmy, Carl, Mack, John, David and Bill Dickens. She was preceded in death by one brother Muncy and one sister Maxi. A memorial service will be held on Thursday evening, September 12, 2019 at 8:00 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA with visitation from 7-8:00 PM. Burial at the Phillippi Cemetery in Mountain City, TN will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019