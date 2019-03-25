|
Phyllis Emily (Pinky) Cobb, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home, with family, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Pinky was born on September 9, 1926 in Morristown, NJ, to parents Walter and Phyllis "Emily" Rynearson. She was married to the late Douglas R. Cobb. She is survived by her four children- Abbie (husband Andy Lapkass) Cobb of Breckenridge, CO; Bruce (wife Susan) Cobb of Kennett Square, PA; Amy (husband Rick) Simpson of Downingtown, PA; and Doug Cobb of Thornton, PA. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jennifer Groveman (husband Ben) of New Rochelle, NY, and Evan Cobb of Kennett Square, PA along with two great grandchildren, Audra and Ava Groveman. She was one of eight children. Her two surviving siblings are Robert Rynearson of Whippany, NJ, and Barbara Murphy of Morristown, NJ.
Pinky graduated with a BS in physical education from New Jersey State Teachers College at Trenton (now The College of New Jersey.) This began a lifelong love of teaching and coaching which she continued in the West Chester Area School District until her retirement in 1990. She taught and coached at North Junior High (now Pierce Middle School,) Henderson High School, and East High School.
She was a competitive swimmer, diver, and dancer in her younger years and once was awarded a scholarship to a Martha Graham Dance Company workshop. More recently her passions included golf (two career hole-in-ones,) bowling, gardening, travel, Spite and Malice (her favorite card game) and bargain shopping.
Pinky was a special wife, mother, sister, and grandmother whose warm heart and zest for life endeared her to so many. Her greatest love was her family who is all the richer for having shared her long and meaningful life. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held sometime when the spring flowers can set the stage for her remembrance, likely in May in the West Chester area.
Contributions in lieu of flowers should include hugs for your kids, hugs for your parents, hugs for your loved ones and friends, and a small good deed or "coaching moment" conducted randomly with Pinky on your mind.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-692-3608, www.DellaFH.com
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 24, 2019