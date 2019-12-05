Daily Local News Obituaries
Phyllis Kinney Obituary
Phyllis J. Kinney (née Gray), 89, of Downingtown, PA passed away on December 4, 2019. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky in 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Thacker) Gray. Phyllis was the beloved wife of Chester Kinney; loving mother of Steve Kinney (Barbara), Rick Kinney (Kimberle), Chester Kinney Jr, Kimberly Buttner (John) and Belinda Saccuto (Nick); devoted grandmother of Steve Kinney Jr, Eric Kinney, Johnny Buttner, Nicholas Saccuto, Shannon Kinney, Amanda Saccuto, Jake Kinney, Kelli Carlin and Patrick Carlin; great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Willa Mae Bentley. Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. She enjoyed shopping, movies and eating out with her family. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.alz.org/delval Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 6, 2019
