Phyllis Delaney Marron, age 88, passed away peacefully at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, PA on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mabel and Elmer Farra, married to the late Mike Marron, mother to Michelle Griffith and Tracy Zeller, grandmother to Kirsten Zeller, Katie, Jessie and Paul Griffith and Sadie Eser and great-grandmother to Christian, Sage, Wesley, Asa, and Faith Eser.
Among her many accomplishments and loves, she is most remembered by her time in the Accounting department at J. Bishop & Co., spending time with Mike, raising her two daughters, spending time with her family & friends, and her contributions to East Goshen park during her years of service on the Park Board.
Services will be held on December 14, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Church of The Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA 19301. Friends and family are invited to stay after interment to visit with family.
Published in Daily Local News on Dec. 4, 2019