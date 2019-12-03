|
|
Phyllis M. Smith, age 79 of West Grove, PA, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Phyllis was the wife of the late Jerry C. Smith, who passed away in 2004. Born in 1940 in Shenandoah, PA, Phyllis was the daughter of the late John Lebby and the late Regina Buckley Lebby. Phyllis was a wonderful mother who deeply loved her family. She was a caretaker at heart and raising 5 children kept her busy. Nevertheless, dinner was on the table promptly at 5:30PM every evening. Her cooking was so good that neighborhood kids often joined for dinner as well. Phyllis liked to relax at the pool, garden and enjoyed trying her luck at the Delaware Park Casino. Phyllis had a fantastic wit. She was friendly and caring and she will truly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Michael (Denise), Matthew (Tonya) and Andrew (Angie); her daughter, Donna (Cliff); her daughter in law, Denise; her brother, Jack; her sister, Maryann; as well as 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Stephanie, Shelby, Emily, Amanda, Nicole, Ashley, Stephen, Allison, Michael and Meghan. In addition to her husband, Jerry, Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Steven as well as her brother, Paul. Services for Phyllis will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations in Phyllis’ memory be made to Toys for Tots or a . Donations for Toys for Tots may be mailed to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 4, 2019