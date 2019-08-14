|
|
Phyllis M. Tarpley, 92, of Coatesville died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The Inn at Freedom Village, West Brandywine. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late William and Nina Swanson Malmquist and the wife of the late William B, Tarpley, Jr. Phyllis was a selfless mother and homemaker. She volunteered at Brandywine Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, and reading. Phyllis is survived by her son, Robert S. Johnson (Susan Kamaka) of Coatesville, Stepson, William Tarpley III (Andrea); 3 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Johnson. Memorials in Phyllis’ honor may be made to BoysTown USA (formerly Father Flanagan’s Boys Home) 100 Flanagan Blvd PO Box 5000 Boys Town, NE 68010. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 15, 2019