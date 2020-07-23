Pierce Francis Purcell III, 76, passed away the morning of July 22, 2020 at home. Pierce grew up in Scranton. The upstate values never wavered. He graduated from Central High School in 1961. Sports always defined him. His little league team was a game away from Williamsport. While in high school, his football team won three city championships. His tenacity was his hallmark. Pierce went to Jacksonville University in Florida and played soccer as well as rowed for the crew team. He met his wife, Martha, in college and they married December 14, 1967. He returned North and went to work for Sunoco Oil Company. His territory was Vermont. This led to a lifelong passion – skiing. The West and Eurpose were yearly vacation destinations, looking for the powder. He worked most of his life in the agricultural business, often traveling to California, Florida and Texas. In the spring and summer he was an avid tennis player, always involved in leagues and teams. During the winter months his racquet sport was paddle. Pierce loved to travel, Paris was like a second home. Good food and wine were a perfect evening for him. Life was a grand adventure and he lived it large. Heaven will be a better place for his presence. Please hum a few bars of “Ode to Joy” and the Notre Dame fight song to send Pierce on his way. He is survived by his wife, Martha, and his beloved basset hound, Boswell. A true celebration of Pierce’s life will be held after the COVID 19 pandemic. For online condolences, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com