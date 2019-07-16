|
Porter Neal Carlson, 91 of Malvern passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Erie, PA on December 27, 1927 to the late Paul and Lottie Homan Carlson. Porter was the beloved husband of the late Harriet Fulton Carlson, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Porter earned his college degree in Electrical Engineering on a full scholarship from the University of Pennsylvania. He later earned his Master’s in Systems Engineering and Operations Research. He had a long career as a Systems Analyst/Design Engineer working on various projects including the North Warning System and radar systems while employed at Unisys, Tracor, GRD, GE and Burroughs. He proudly served in the US Army from 1955-1957 at John Hopkins University in the Operations Research office. Porter was a member of the Paoli Presbyterian Church and volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Great Valley Little League. He coached Little League and Girls softball for several years. He was a member of the Conestoga Ski Club and Tri States Jazz Society. He was an avid lover of music and played the clarinet and saxophone. He was a man of many interests. Porter will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Porter was the loving father of Heidi Carlson (John), Eric (Laura) Carlson, and Holly (Randy) Stevens and devoted grandfather to his three grandchildren; Isabella Stevens, Kevin Carlson and Katherine Carlson. Porter is also survived by his older brother Don Carlson, several nieces and nephews and his dear friend Marjorie Wroblewski. Relatives and friends are invited to Porter’s Life Celebration on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 AM Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S Valley Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, where friends may visit from 10-11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Porter’s memory to the Tri-State Jazz Society, P.O. Box 896, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 18, 2019