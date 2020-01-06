|
|
Priscilla Baker Colbert, 81, of Chester County and formerly of Newtown Square, died Jan. 3, 2020 at Freedom Village in Coatesville.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Douglas C. Colbert, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage before his death in 2017; her oldest daughter Christina L. Colbert; and her parents, John L. Baker Jr. and Virginia Steinford Baker.
She is survived by her children, D. Cooper Colbert, Jr. (Nancy) of Downingtown, Courtney V. Smith (Paul) of Conshohocken, and Cameron R. Colbert of Conshohocken; grandchildren Carrie C. Bartlett (Chris) and D. Cooper Colbert III (Anna); and great-grandchildren Colton Cooper Bartlett and Cadence Christina Bartlett. She is also survived by her sisters Stella Thompson and Linda Marino (Robert), and by her brother, John L. Baker.
She died the way she had lived – surrounded by family for whom she was a tireless supporter. To Priscilla, family was everything, and her family included not just her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also her siblings, nieces and nephews, and all those she considered part of the Colbert crew.
There were three Cs that remained prominent throughout Priscilla's life: children, Christmas, and Cinderella. First were her children and their children who each carried on the tradition of having first names starting with the letter "C." Second was Christmas, her favorite holiday, and the gatherings that she and Doug hosted for decades for extended family and friends. Third was "Cinderella," the song that she and her oldest sister Stella would sing at every family gathering, holiday, and wedding.
Priscilla grew up in Drexel Hill as the second-oldest of four children. She had a special bond both with her siblings and with the unofficial "fifth" Baker sibling, family friend Dot White, that continued throughout her life.
She graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1956 and Pierce College in 1958. She worked as a conveyancer and real estate agent, and also owned and operated two card stores.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 9, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa 19380.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 6, 2020