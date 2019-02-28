|
|
R. Elizabeth “Libby” Hughes, 94, of Honey Brook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27 at the Tel Hai Meadowbrook Health Center. Elizabeth was born in Downingtown, the daughter of the late William Fame and Rebecca (Gray) Frame. After Graduating from high school in 1942, she worked at Girard Trust Company before returning to West Chester where she met her husband Leo “Bud” Hughes. They Married in 1954 and lived the remainder of their lives in Chester County. Elizabeth balanced managing a busy home with various office positions. She was devout in her faith and an active member of the Windsor Baptist Church serving as the Treasurer for many years. She was an avid gardener and baker who loved time with family. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, her sons Craig and Brad and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Don Giordano); daughter in law Renee Alleva; sisters Phyllis Harrop and Caroline Kirpaitis; brother Warren Frame; grandchildren Lauren, Lindsay, Colleen, Sam, Isabella, Will, Caroline, Kelsey and Rylee. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Sunday March 3, 2019, 2:00pm at the Windsor Baptist Church 213 Little Conestoga Rd, Downingtown, Pa. A visitation will be held prior beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dementia and Alzheimer research a For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 1, 2019