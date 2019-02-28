Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Elizabeth Hughes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R. Elizabeth Hughes Obituary
R. Elizabeth “Libby” Hughes, 94, of Honey Brook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27 at the Tel Hai Meadowbrook Health Center. Elizabeth was born in Downingtown, the daughter of the late William Fame and Rebecca (Gray) Frame. After Graduating from high school in 1942, she worked at Girard Trust Company before returning to West Chester where she met her husband Leo “Bud” Hughes. They Married in 1954 and lived the remainder of their lives in Chester County. Elizabeth balanced managing a busy home with various office positions. She was devout in her faith and an active member of the Windsor Baptist Church serving as the Treasurer for many years. She was an avid gardener and baker who loved time with family. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, her sons Craig and Brad and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Don Giordano); daughter in law Renee Alleva; sisters Phyllis Harrop and Caroline Kirpaitis; brother Warren Frame; grandchildren Lauren, Lindsay, Colleen, Sam, Isabella, Will, Caroline, Kelsey and Rylee. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Sunday March 3, 2019, 2:00pm at the Windsor Baptist Church 213 Little Conestoga Rd, Downingtown, Pa. A visitation will be held prior beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dementia and Alzheimer research a For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now