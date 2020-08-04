1/
R. John West III
R. John West III, age 76, of West Chester, PA died on Sunday, August 2 following a short illness. He was born at Ft. Sam Houston, (San Antonio) TX, the son of Col. R. John, Jr. and Joan (Cochran) West. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly (Rodda), two faithful dogs, two devoted sisters (Winkie and Kathy), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters/brothers in law, and a host of friends and colleagues. John grew up in Morrow, Ohio where he met Bev at age 13. He attended the United States Military Academy and was graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. John worked for Sun Oil in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and England in various capacities. Following his career at Sun Oil, he embarked on a new venture to build a successful business as a financial planner. An event celebrating John is planned for the future when family and friends can gather. During this unprecedented time of devoted health workers caring for so many and so faithfully, please direct memorials to them and/or their facilities.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
