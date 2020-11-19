R. Michael Chandler, 66 of West Chester, PA passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Brandywine Hall Care Center in West Chester. Born January 6, 1954 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Donald E. Chandler and the late Joan Broomall Chandler. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School. He worked as an Inventory Specialist for 37 years at an Electric Supply Company. Michael enjoyed History, movies, music and puzzles. He was an avid bowler and reader. He was a Veteran of the US Navy serving on the USS John F. Kennedy CV67 from 1972-1977. Michael is survived by his sister, Eileen Chandler (Mike Clouser) of West Chester, PA, sister, Marie Clouser (John) and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Joan Marie Dine. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
1818 Market Street Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA, 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
