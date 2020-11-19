1/1
R. Michael Chandler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Michael Chandler, 66 of West Chester, PA passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Brandywine Hall Care Center in West Chester. Born January 6, 1954 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Donald E. Chandler and the late Joan Broomall Chandler. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School. He worked as an Inventory Specialist for 37 years at an Electric Supply Company. Michael enjoyed History, movies, music and puzzles. He was an avid bowler and reader. He was a Veteran of the US Navy serving on the USS John F. Kennedy CV67 from 1972-1977. Michael is survived by his sister, Eileen Chandler (Mike Clouser) of West Chester, PA, sister, Marie Clouser (John) and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Joan Marie Dine. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 1818 Market Street Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA, 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved