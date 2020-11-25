Rachel Cochlin Mullin, 89, a volunteer who worked for her community, women in politics and people with disabilities, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on Amethyst Farm in West Chester to James Joseph Cochlin and Martina Coyle Cochlin. Rachel attended St Agnes school for 12 years and went on to the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science where she graduated with a BS in Pharmacy, one of only a few women to graduate in 1953. She went on to be a role model and to foster the love of pharmacy practice in her son and two of her grandchildren, who also graduated from pharmacy colleges. She practiced as both a community pharmacist at DeHaven’s Pharmacy in West Chester and as a hospital pharmacist at Chester County Hospital. Rachel was committed to improving her community and devoted her talents to many good organizations. She was a member of the East Bradford Township Planning Commission for 20 years and served as vice chair. She was member of the West Chester Area Municipal Authority Board from 1971 through 1998. She was also on the board of Embreeville Center. Rachel continually supported other women to achieve their goals. She was past president and board member of the West Chester branch of the American Association of University Women. She was awarded AAUW’s “Woman of the Year” in 1990. She was a Democratic committee person in East Bradford Township for many years and supported women in politics. Rachel ran for the office of Chester County Commissioner and served as campaign treasurer and campaign chair for other women political candidates. Rachel was an early advocate for people with disabilities. She believed that all people deserved every opportunity to live fully. She demonstrated this by serving as a board member of the Chester County Association of Children with Learning Disabilities. She also was an officer for the Delaware Valley Society for Infantile Autism. Rachel loved and was loved by her family and together with her late husband Bill of 58 years, joyfully raised four children and cherished their eight grandchildren. She was overjoyed with the recent arrival of her 3 great grandchildren and was excitedly expecting one more to join the family next spring. Her love of family time was expressed through great conversations and delicious meals prepared perfectly with her exacting pharmacy skills. These memories will live on in her family’s remembrance of Rachel. She is survived by her children James Mullin M.D. (Patricia), Mary McNamara (Dr. Robert), William F. Mullin and John Mullin (Denise), grandchildren Robert McNamara (Christina), Mary Eilers (Dr. Mark), Ryan Mullin, Kevin McNamara M.D.(Julie), Colleen Middendorf (Gabriel), William McNamara, Andrew Mullin, Phillip Mullin, great grandchildren Oliver Eilers, Katherine Eilers, Justin McNamara, and her cherished sister Martina Ossman (Bruce) and many close nieces and nephews. Visitation from 10:00-10:45 and Funeral Mass at 11:00, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Church 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held at St Malachy Cemetery in Cochranville. Family is being served by DellaVecchia Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181. www.dellafh.com
for links to virtual service. Contributions to Handi-Crafters, a special place for special people would be appreciated. Handi-Crafters, P.O. Box 72646, Thorndale, PA 19372.