Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove United Methodist Church
490 W Boot Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Ann Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rae Ann Marsh Obituary
Rae Ann Marsh (nee Leonard) was called home to her eternal rest on August 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Everett, and daughters Lisa (Brian) Bostwick and Linda (Ed) Springer. Also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Tommy, Ali, Dalton and Dakota, and sister Charlotte (Sis) Back and brothers Roger and Edward (Ted) Leonard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, September 7. 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 followed by the service from 11:00 to 12:00 at Grove United Methodist Church, 490 W. Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Memorial gifts can be sent to Grove United Methodist Church Youth Choir.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.