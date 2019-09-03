|
Rae Ann Marsh (nee Leonard) was called home to her eternal rest on August 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Everett, and daughters Lisa (Brian) Bostwick and Linda (Ed) Springer. Also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Tommy, Ali, Dalton and Dakota, and sister Charlotte (Sis) Back and brothers Roger and Edward (Ted) Leonard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, September 7. 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 followed by the service from 11:00 to 12:00 at Grove United Methodist Church, 490 W. Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Memorial gifts can be sent to Grove United Methodist Church Youth Choir.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019