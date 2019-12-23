|
Ralph B. Watters, 98 years, of Oley, formerly of Downingtown, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Clara R. (Boge) Watters, who died on January 13, 2003. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 PM from the Kingdom Hall Boyertown Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1010 North Reading Road, Boyertown, Pa. 19512. A private interment was held at the Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 29, 2019