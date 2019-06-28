|
|
Ralph Leon Goetzenberger, Jr., 93, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Strafford, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday June 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Elfrida Bettes Goetzenberger, with whom he shard 63 years of marriage. Born on May 3, 1926 in Chestnut Hill, PA he was the son of the late Ralph L. Goetzenberger and Edna Gertrude Goetzenberger. Ralph was a graduate of William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, PA and received his B.A. from Williams College in Williamstown, MA, Class of ’48. Ralph was very active with NAMI of Chester County for many years. He was a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oaks, PA. In his spare time Ralph enjoyed traveling, playing billiards, and bocce ball during his retirement years at Shannondell; but most of all Ralph loved spending time with his family, he was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and dear friend to all and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his one daughter, Susan M. North, wife of the late Donald F. North, of Coatesville, PA; one brother, Edward B. Goetzenberger, of Oxford, PA; three grandchildren, Stephanie A. North, Samantha M. Gray, and James M. Goetzenberger; three great-grandchildren, Taylor M. Murphy, Mason T. Murphy, and Kellan Donald Gray; Ralph is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Goetzenberger, and sister Louise G. Howard. Burial will be held privately in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Juvenile Research Foundation, 555 Croton Rd. Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Condolences may be made by visiting his Life Tributes page and the video tribute may be viewed by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements in care of the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc. Phoenixville PA.
Published in The Daily Local on June 30, 2019