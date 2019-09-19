|
|
Ralph D. Hannum Jr., 63 of Glenmoore passed away suddenly at his residence on September 17, 2019. Ralph is survived by his wife Brigitte Hannum and his parents Ralph Davis Hannum Sr. (Elverson, PA) and Lois J. Walton (Millsboro, DE). Ralph is LOVINGLY remembered by his children and spouses Jennifer & Kevin Russell and their children Ben and Julia. Patrisha & Randy Rhoads and their daughter Ava and David Hannum his son. His brother Glenn and children Craig and Stephanie. Sister Deborah Hannum. Sister Holly Donahue & Shawn Donahue and children Warren, Cody and Tyler. Brother Eric and Colleen Hannum and children Cara and Anna. The Celebration of Life for Ralph will be held at Wagenseller Park, Park Ln, Glenmoore, PA on September 28, 11- 3 PM. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 20, 2019