Ralph L. McKeeman “Rusty”, age 94, of Frazer, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Orpha Gundy McKeeman and John L. McKeeman. He had been in ill health for several years and was a resident of the Veteran’s Community Living Medical Unit in Coatesville. Ralph attended Tredyffrin Easttown High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was based in the European Theatre and was wounded in the battle against Germany. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Ralph was a soldier, farmer, recreational pilot and trucker, owning his own trucking business. He was one of the group founding the East Whiteland Fire Co., offering land for the original building. He attended and was a member of the East Whiteland Presbyterian Church, serving a term of elder. He is predeceased by sisters, Lillian Seace and Helen McKeeman and beloved nephew, Raymond Seace. He is survived by sisters, Eleanor Griffith of Malvern, Mary Norcini of Frazer and Kathryn Purcell of Florida. Also survived by a nephew, John Seace and nieces Janet Stauffer, Joan Griffith and Karen Bullock as well as grand nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. Interment will be in Grove United Methodist Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Veteran’s Administration Medical Unit, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, Pa 19320.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 28, 2019