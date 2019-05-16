|
|
Ramona P. Waltz, age 90, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Pocopson Home. She was the wife Herbert Waltz, who passed away in 1993, and with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, she was the daughter of the late Newton Parsons and the late Ruth Loller Parsons. Mrs. Waltz was a school nurse for the Kennett Consolidated School District, retiring in 1988, after 25 year of service. She was a 1946 graduate of the Unionville High School, and a 1949 graduate of the Chester County School of Nursing. She was a member of the YAG club and the Chatham United Methodist Church. Mrs. Waltz was an avid Bridge player, and enjoyed going to Topsail Island, NC with her family. She is survived by two sons, Timothy M. Waltz of Kennett Square, PA and Theodore P. Waltz and his wife Deborah of Apex, NC; one daughter, Susan C. Hartman and her husband Albert of Pottstown, PA: six grandchildren, Sara Waltz Johnston, Ashley Waltz, Christina Waltz McKissick, Heather Waltz, Theodore H. Waltz and Robert Bender, III, and five great grandchildren. Mrs. Waltz was predeceased by two sisters, Nan Parsons and Joanne Barker. Her services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in the memory of Nan Lorraine Parsons, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019