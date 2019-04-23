|
Randall “Randy” Molnar, 54, of Millersville, formerly of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Randy is survived by Kimberly VanConia, parents Lewis Molnar Jr. and Charlotte Molnar, brother Richard Molnar, and many loving extended family members and friends. Memorial services for Randy will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 10am-11:45am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019