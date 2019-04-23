Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Molnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Molnar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randall Molnar Obituary
Randall “Randy” Molnar, 54, of Millersville, formerly of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Randy is survived by Kimberly VanConia, parents Lewis Molnar Jr. and Charlotte Molnar, brother Richard Molnar, and many loving extended family members and friends. Memorial services for Randy will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 10am-11:45am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now