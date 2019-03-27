|
Randall S. Shantz (“Randy”), 69, of Downingtown, recently passed away at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Patricia (Haller) and Alfred T. Shantz, Jr. Randy worked as sports writer and editor for the Pottstown Mercury, West Chester Daily Local, and the Coatesville Record. He also wrote for Ring Magazine and worked as an NCAA Boxing official. Surviving are two brothers: Gene B. Shantz (Denise) of Royersford, and Greg Shantz (Betsy) of Norristown; nephew Gregory A. Shantz (Erica) and niece Amy Yantosh (Paul); and two great-nephews, Declan and Aiden Yantosh. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Thorndale Inn, 430 Bondsville Rd., Downingtown, PA 19335, beginning at Noon. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randall’s memory to Goodwill Industries. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 28, 2019