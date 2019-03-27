Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Shantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Shantz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randall Shantz Obituary
Randall S. Shantz (“Randy”), 69, of Downingtown, recently passed away at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Patricia (Haller) and Alfred T. Shantz, Jr. Randy worked as sports writer and editor for the Pottstown Mercury, West Chester Daily Local, and the Coatesville Record. He also wrote for Ring Magazine and worked as an NCAA Boxing official. Surviving are two brothers: Gene B. Shantz (Denise) of Royersford, and Greg Shantz (Betsy) of Norristown; nephew Gregory A. Shantz (Erica) and niece Amy Yantosh (Paul); and two great-nephews, Declan and Aiden Yantosh. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Thorndale Inn, 430 Bondsville Rd., Downingtown, PA 19335, beginning at Noon. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randall’s memory to Goodwill Industries. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now