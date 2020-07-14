Randall William Dunn, 60, passed away on July 11, 2020 at his home in East Fallowfield Township, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Joan C. Dunn, through 33 years of marriage. Born and raised in Fort Thomas KY, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Dunn (nee Tarvin) and William Franklin Dunn. He graduated from Campbell County High School and Campbell County Vocational School. Randy served in the US Navy from 1982 to 1985. He was employed at CSX railroad where he worked as Vehicle Operator. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, a division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Randy enjoyed nature and the abundance it provides. He loved to fish, watch the birds, and plant his garden, sharing its harvest with family and friends. He was an avid woodworker and backyard mechanic. Randy will be remembered for his funny stories and down to earth personality. He is survived by his wife, Joan (nee Hehn) and his children, Cody James, Miranda Elizabeth (Missy), and Travis William. He is also survived by his sister, Shelley Jett (nee Dunn) and his nephew and nieces. Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA. Interment will follow in The Oaklands Cemetery. Memorial donations to plant trees in Randy’s name in lieu of flowers may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory
. “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” Greek Proverb. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com