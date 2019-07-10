Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
484-378-7210
Randy Keith Sheeler

Randy Keith Sheeler Obituary
Randy Keith Sheeler, 53, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Penn Hospice of Chester County. Randy is preceded in death by father Harry C. Sheeler, and brother Jeffrey Sheeler. Randy is survived by wife Maureen Freeze Sheeler, mother Judy Dickinson (Ron), 3 daughters; Kayla, Bailey, and Mackenzie Sheeler, 2 step daughters Ashley Christacopulos and Taylor Freeze, nephew Ryan Sheeler, 2 nieces Abigail and Annalise Sheeler. Memorial services for Randy will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, COATESVILLE, 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320, visitation 10am-11:30am, memorial service at 12PM. Interment private. For more information please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 11, 2019
