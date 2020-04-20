|
|
Raymond Bankson Banghart, 91, of Avondale, PA passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Twin Pines Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late, Patricia Rose Banghart who passed away in 2010 after 59 years of marriage. Born in Keokuk, Iowa he was the son of the late: Edwin M. and Nellie Mary Bankson Banghart. Raymond was employed as a transportation consultant at Foote Mineral and also ICI Americas. He was a longtime member and former Elder, Trustee and Deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was also on the worship and music committee and in the choir. Raymond was a member of the Forty Niners Chorus for 36 years. Raymond is survived by his son, Mark; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings and daughter, Beth Consul-Shainline. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 21, 2020