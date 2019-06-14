|
Raymond W. Beam, Sr, 93, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Born near Downingtown, he grew up in the Guthriesville area and moved to West Chester in 1947 after two years serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He was married to Dorothy Adams Beam for 51 years until her passing in 2000. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, a son – Raymond, Jr, and a daughter, Carol Beam Stevenson. He is survived by a son, David, of Arlington, VA, sisters Blanche Hilton and Pauline Kenworthy, three grandchildren (Daniel Zukow, Dana Stevenson Mimm, and Neal Stevenson), and four great-grandchildren (Robin Wilcox, Ben Zukow, Jill Zukow, Tyler Stevenson.) He worked at Rubinstein’s in West Chester for 68 years. After retiring time, he returned to set up and run the store’s framing operation. His work was popular with local artists, businesses, and individuals. It seemed that most of West Chester knew “Ray from Rubinstein’s.” He was an outstanding baseball player in his youth – invited by the St. Louis Cardinals to a tryout. He continued his love of all sports and was a fan of the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, 76ers, and Penn State football. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons. He loved horse racing. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc.. 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com There will be a brief service/celebration of his life at 11:00 a m. A private interment will take place on June 20.
Published in The Daily Local on June 16, 2019