1/
Raymond Burrell Hulse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Burrell Hulse, 80, of Coatesville, passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Raymond was the son of the late Donald and Leota (Dunsmore) Hulse. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Liz” (Dolente) Hulse. Raymond earned his Master’s Degree in Chemistry Education. He taught chemistry at Haverford High School and previously worked as an environmental scientist. He enjoyed coaching, tennis and golf. His interests included planes, trains, boats, skiing, biking, and outdoor adventures. Raymond is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Lee (Hulse) Oldenburg, wife of Al. Besides his wife Raymond is survived by his sister, Rita Brown, wife of Tom, and his children: Brian Hulse, Aaron Hulse, husband of Nicole, Jesse Weber, Nathan Weber, husband of Clare, Rian Weber, fiancé of Jason, and Daniel Hulse. He is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua, Hope, Elaina, Maggie, Corinne, and Kyle. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, at Episcopal Church of the Trinity, Coatesville, at 11 am. Visitation will be at the church from 10 am until the service. Masks must be worn during the visitation and service. Memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to the Coatesville Area Senior Center, P.O. Box 830, Coatesville, PA 19320, www.coatesvilleseniorcenter.org. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Coatesville, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Trinity
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Trinity
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved