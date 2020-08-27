Raymond Burrell Hulse, 80, of Coatesville, passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Raymond was the son of the late Donald and Leota (Dunsmore) Hulse. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Liz” (Dolente) Hulse. Raymond earned his Master’s Degree in Chemistry Education. He taught chemistry at Haverford High School and previously worked as an environmental scientist. He enjoyed coaching, tennis and golf. His interests included planes, trains, boats, skiing, biking, and outdoor adventures. Raymond is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Lee (Hulse) Oldenburg, wife of Al. Besides his wife Raymond is survived by his sister, Rita Brown, wife of Tom, and his children: Brian Hulse, Aaron Hulse, husband of Nicole, Jesse Weber, Nathan Weber, husband of Clare, Rian Weber, fiancé of Jason, and Daniel Hulse. He is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua, Hope, Elaina, Maggie, Corinne, and Kyle. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, at Episcopal Church of the Trinity, Coatesville, at 11 am. Visitation will be at the church from 10 am until the service. Masks must be worn during the visitation and service. Memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to the Coatesville Area Senior Center, P.O. Box 830, Coatesville, PA 19320, www.coatesvilleseniorcenter.org
. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Coatesville, has been entrusted with arrangements.