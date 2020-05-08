Raymond Cabot Williams, Jr., 93, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by the caring workers of The Solana Doylestown. Raymond was the beloved father of Jeffrey Moore Williams of Doylestown. Born in Spring City, Pennsylvania, Raymond was the son of the late Raymond C. Williams, Sr., and Mary Williams. Raymond was a veteran of the Second World War, where he served in Guam as a radioman for the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1946, and honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 1950. Raymond was a 1950 graduate of Penn State University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. While at Penn State, Raymond met his beloved wife, the late Kathryn Ann “Kitty” Williams, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Raymond spent the entirety of his professional career with the Philadelphia Electric Company, retiring as a Vice President of the Rate Division. Raymond was a member of Whitford Country Club since 1962. He also served on the board of the Downingtown School District. In addition to his son, Raymond is survived by his granddaughter, Morey Williams of Philadelphia, and grandsons, Chase Williams and Carter Williams; close family friends Caroyln Quinn of Loveland, Ohio, and Beverly Hilton of Thorndale, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Michael G. Moore of Endicott, New York. The family will hold a private celebration of Raymond’s life this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A. James Clark Scholars Program in the Penn State College of Engineering.



