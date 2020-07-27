Raymond J. Brideau, Jr. passed gently and gracefully from this world in the early morning of July 18th, 2020, a few months shy of his 92nd birthday. Husband to his one true love, Fran Chiappinelli, since 1962, father of 5, and grandfather to 12, Ray lived a rich life in the joyful companionship of a large extended family and life-long friends. An avid golfer, movie buff, and exceptional cook, he was an entertainer and a convener of happy times, with an outgoing and outsized personality and a giving heart to match. Born in Eastchester, N.Y. on November 10th, 1928, he graduated from Washington Irving High School in Tarrytown, N.Y. and later received a degree in psychology from Fordham University. He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. After they married, he and Fran lived in Ossining, N.Y. growing their family while Ray worked in NYC. After bringing 5 beautiful children into the world, the family moved to West Chester, PA. in 1970 where Ray worked as a systems analyst at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Darby, PA and then at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Chester, PA. A man of deep faith, Ray was a lector and eucharistic minister for many years, serving the Catholic church in both West Chester and Vero Beach, FL, where they retired in 1996. Ray was predeceased by his son Christopher (2014). He is survived by Fran, son Scott Brideau and daughter-in-law Carolyn of Arlington, VA., daughter Rebecca Hall and son-in-law Michael of Falls Church, VA, daughter-in-law Lee Anne Brideau of Exton, PA daughter Debbie Brideau of Port St. Lucie, FL, son Raymond “R.J.” Brideau, III and daughter-in-law Cindy of Austin TX., and his 12 grandchildren. Funeral services are not yet arranged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray’s name to either St Jude Children’s Hospital, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.



