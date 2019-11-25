|
Raymond Edward Lied, 77, of Romansville, died November, 23, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Margaret Dryburg Lied. Born in Romansville, he was the son of the late Raymond Eli Lied and Hilda May Long Lied. Ed was self-employed with his son as a tool and die maker with Lied and Lied Machine and Tool of Modena. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by one son Raymond E. Lied, Jr. and wife Cynthia, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and two siblings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November, 29, 2019 at 11AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at Romansville Friends Burial Grounds. Viewing from 10 -11 AM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 26, 2019